Jordan Launches First Water Innovation Accelerator

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- The Water Conservation Project, funded by the USAID's Water Efficiency and Conservation Project (WEC) and Impact MENA, has officially launched Jordan's first water innovation accelerator, named the Water Innovation Project (H2GO). This initiative aims to drive significant advancements in water conservation technologies within Jordan.Khaled Nassar, a Business Development Services Specialist for the Water Conservation Project, stated that the accelerator is a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform the water conservation sector in Jordan.According to Nassar, the project will assist startups in developing and marketing water-saving technologies, enhance investment and financing readiness for participating companies, and generate job opportunities, particularly for youth and women.The accelerator will focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and aiding startups in developing cutting-edge water-saving technologies and practices. The program is designed to address critical issues related to water scarcity in Jordan by empowering entrepreneurs and facilitating the development of sustainable solutions across multiple sectors.In addition to providing consulting and training, the accelerator will offer networking opportunities for local manufacturers. It will help SMEs and Jordanian startups expand their innovations and increase sales while preparing local manufacturers for investment readiness.Frank O'Brien, Project Director of the Water Conservation Project, emphasized that the launch of the Water Innovation Accelerator marks a significant milestone in improving water efficiency in Jordan. He expressed optimism about the program's potential to produce innovative solutions to urgent water challenges and highlighted the commitment to tackling these issues through collaborative and creative approaches.Farhan Al-Kalaldeh, CEO and Co-Founder of Impact MENA, noted that the initiative represents a unique opportunity to advance water sustainability efforts in Jordan. He underscored the importance of providing the necessary support and expertise to enable SMEs and startups to develop and implement their innovative solutions effectively. Al-Kalaldeh expressed anticipation regarding the impact these innovations will have on water conservation for both current and future generations.The program will be rolled out in three phases. The initial phase involves a comprehensive needs assessment for selected SMEs and startups to allocate support and build capacity. This will be followed by a technical assistance phase offering tailored consulting, training, and guidance based on the assessment. The program will conclude with networking and promotional events, providing participants with the opportunity to present their innovations to potential investors and partners.The launch event included a panel discussion on water innovations, addressing the challenges and opportunities encountered by SMEs and startups in Jordan.