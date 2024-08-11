QIB Announces The New Millionaire Of Misk Account Draw

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic (QIB) has announced the new Misk millionaire of its seventh edition of the Misk account draw.

Ali Abdallah Soltani, who has been the customer for more than 20 years, was chosen as the new QR1mn winner. The Misk account draw celebrates the success of its customers by awarding four individuals with QR1mn this year.

Besides, four customers receive a monthly prize of QR50,000, while 15 customers are selected weekly, each receiving QR 10,000. With a total of 832 winners sharing a prize pool of QR14.2mn, the Misk account draw remains the largest cash prize ever awarded in Qatar.

Since the start of the seventh edition in November 2023, QIB has awarded 605 of weekly, monthly and grand winners.

"The Misk account reflects our commitment to financial wellness, offering substantial cash prizes as an incentive for responsible saving. As the largest prize pool in Qatar, QIB remains dedicated to rewarding our customers with exciting prizes and benefits, encouraging them to build strong saving habits,” said D. Anand, QIB's general manager (Personal Banking Group).

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk account easily through the QIB Mobile app. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

