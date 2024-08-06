ICCIMA emphasizes need to sign trade deal with Kazakhstan

(MENAFN) Samad Hassanzadeh, Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has voiced concerns about the currently low trade volume between Iran and Kazakhstan. At a recent meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Ontalap Onalbayev, Hassanzadeh underscored that the USD300 million in trade between the two countries does not reflect their full potential. He stressed the urgency of implementing joint cooperation agreements to boost this figure, aiming to reach the USD3 billion trade target outlined in the agreements.



Hassanzadeh emphasized the need for expedited execution of these agreements to enhance bilateral trade relations. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging the logistics agreement involving Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia, which presents an opportunity to advance regional trade through improved transportation networks.



To further strengthen ties, Hassanzadeh extended an invitation to the head of the Kazakhstan Chamber and Kazakh businessmen to visit Iran. He pointed out that Iran’s capabilities in various sectors—including technical and engineering services, power plant establishment, petrochemical industries, food, agriculture, livestock, construction, pharmaceuticals, tourism, handicrafts, information technology, and knowledge-based products—offer substantial opportunities for collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.



He also expressed a desire for increased support from the Kazakh government for Iranian private sector investments, particularly in agriculture and livestock. Hassanzadeh highlighted the potential for joint investments in these fields, contingent on resolving banking issues between the two nations.



In response, Ambassador Onalbayev acknowledged the strong political and economic cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan, noting the progress made in cargo transit and transportation via sea, rail, and land. He affirmed the commitment to continue and build upon these cooperative efforts.

