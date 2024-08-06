Citywide Partnerships Propel Dubai Retail Sector To New Heights During DSS 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shopping malls, retail destinations, attractions, and hotels across the city note impressive growth in consumer spending and footfall during the first half of DSS 2024

Unparalleled summer experiences throughout DSS 2024 aim to support D33 objectives to make Dubai one of the world's best places to live, work, and visit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is accelerating positive momentum across various economic sectors in the emirate during its biggest and most exciting edition this year, bolstered by strategic partnerships from leading corporations and citywide stakeholders. Reaching its mid-way mark this week, the annual festival is once again proving to be a driver of key economic sector performance and tourism growth in the city by spotlighting thousands of experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy across the full breadth of the city's diverse propositions

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and running until 1 September, a packed calendar of world-class entertainment, shopping, gastronomy, hotel and attractions offers, as well as raffles and retail promotions worth a whopping AED 50 million, continues to attract regional and international visitors to the city this DSS.

Commenting on the strength and success of DSS strategic partnerships, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE) , said:“Dubai's robust retail sector continues to drive its contribution to the D33 agenda to make the emirate one of the best places to live, work, and visit. Our long-standing and successful calendar of citywide events and festivals, such as the much loved Dubai Summer Surprises, is a true showcase of our unparalleled and diverse portfolio of citywide experiences and exceptional retail offerings. These events truly bring together the best that our city has to offer at great value for residents and make it a must-visit destination for visitors. The remarkable popularity of DSS is a key driver of summer tourism, alongside the phenomenal sector performance we are delivering with our partners to further cement the city's position as a leading retail destination. We have curated a wealth of exceptional and only-in-Dubai experiences across the city that continually draws strong appeal from a broad spectrum of residents and visitors alike.

He continued,“These successes would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our strategic partners, who share our vision to transform summer in Dubai into a season of endless experiences for everyone. Testament to our collaborative efforts is the steady growth that our partners have recorded in the first-half of DSS 2024 across the city's malls, retail destinations, attractions, entertainment hubs, hotels, and resorts. Together, we look forward to continue highlighting the city's diverse portfolio of summer experiences throughout the remainder of DSS 2024.”

Retailers and destinations citywide have noted improved performance in visitor numbers and retail revenues in the first five weeks of DSS, underscoring the popularity of the city's vibrant and diverse summer offerings.

Highlighting the importance of the popular annual campaign, Hayssam Hajjar, Director of Asset Management UAE at Al-Futtaim Real Estate , said:“We are delighted to be hosting a wide range of activities for Dubai Summer Surprises across our malls. Last year's event highlighted the growing demand for discount shopping, and we believe the upward trajectory will continue this summer. In addition to giving a significant boost to consumer spending, campaigns such as this one help strengthen the role of the retail sector as a key contributor to the UAE government's economic diversification drive. At Al-Futtaim Real Estate, we are committed to providing our customers with value-driven initiatives that greatly enhance their shopping experience and reinforce our malls' reputation as premier lifestyle destinations where Dubai's residents and visitors come to shop, dine, and play.”

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Retail Destinations, Dubai Holding Asset Management , said,“Dubai Summer Surprises has been instrumental in changing the tides of the Emirate's tourism and retail industries in the summer months. We see a year-on-year increase in footfall to retailers, malls, and destinations across Dubai Holding Asset Management's portfolio, including The Outlet Village, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall. The quality and diversity of experiences, and innovative public-private partnerships that, combined, cement Dubai's status as a world-class retail destination. We are proud of this valuable partnership that consistently delivers unparalleled retail experiences and proves Dubai as an attractive, exciting, and memorable place to shop, entertain, and visit year-round.

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager of Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah , commented:“Our participation in this annual summer festival is a source of great pride. Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah have seen a remarkable 25% increase in sales figures and footfall during the first two weeks of DSS. Tourists from the GCC and Europe have flocked to both malls to enjoy the discounts and try their luck at winning cash prizes and many Emiratis and GCC shoppers have expressed their delight at being part of such an amazing festival, with several walking away with weekly cash prizes. DSS truly brings a unique and exhilarating experience to Dubai every summer.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said:“Throughout this summer season, we are thrilled to be seeing an increase in footfall across our Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls, driving sales to our retailers. Families and shoppers alike are coming to experience our variety of offerings available during DSS – whether through shopping, dining, or taking part in our leisure & entertainment facilities. We're always eager to collaborate with government initiatives like DSS that enhance the shopping experience for our community and stimulate growth in our malls and retail sector in Dubai.”

Laila Suhail, Board Member and Chairperson of Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group commented:“Over the years, Dubai Summer Surprises has emerged as a cornerstone of the Dubai Jewellery Group's annual retail calendar. Through our ongoing participation, we have empowered over 55 jewellery brands we represent to effectively showcase their offerings, driving increased footfall and sales despite unprecedented highs in gold prices. Beyond its commercial impact, Dubai Summer Surprises has also helped us underscore the enduring investment value of gold and jewellery and solidify Dubai's reputation as a premier global jewellery destination regionally and internationally.”

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.