Baraem TV 'Together For Summer' A Hit At Qatar Toy Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Baraem TV, the beIN Group dedicated to preschool children, is enjoying significant success with its 'Together for Summer' theatrical performance at the Qatar Toy Festival 2024, a statement said Monday.

The Qatar Toy Festival runs until August 14 at the Doha and Centre, featuring a series of family-oriented activities, including the opportunity for children to shop for toys, and enjoy a variety of entertainment shows.

'Together For Summer' showcases Baraem's most beloved characters, including Fafa, Tila, and Toula, engaging children in a vibrant and interactive setting.

During the performance, children embark on a series of adventures across Qatari tourist destinations such as museums, parks, beaches, and other iconic locations. The event aims to inspire families to explore these attractions during their summer holidays. The show also includes a segment, where children are encouraged to sing along with their favourite characters.

Since its launch in 2009, Baraem has been committed to providing educational and entertainment content in Arabic, ensuring that children develop their linguistic and behavioural skills in an engaging manner that instils pride in their identity and encourages them to be creative and innovative, it was explained.

The 'Together for Summer' theatrical performance will continue running twice on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until August 10, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, the statement added.

MENAFN05082024000067011011ID1108518867