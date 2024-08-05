Turkey’s foreign minister gathers with Egyptian leader in 2-day trip

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in El-Alamein, northern Egypt. The Turkish Foreign confirmed the meeting via a post on the social media platform X. However, neither side provided details on the specific discussions or agreements made during this encounter. This meeting is a part of Türkiye’s broader initiative to strengthen and enhance diplomatic relations with key countries in the region, including Egypt.



Fidan’s visit to Egypt commenced on Sunday, following an invitation from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. During his stay, he made several significant stops, including visits to Egypt's al-Arish port and the Rafah border crossing. These locations are crucial for regional logistics and trade, highlighting the importance of Türkiye’s engagement in these strategic areas.



In addition to these visits, Fidan also toured the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center, an important hub for humanitarian aid and support. This stop underscores Türkiye’s interest in collaborating on humanitarian efforts and logistical coordination within the region.



Furthermore, Fidan met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. These meetings emphasize Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to foster deeper regional cooperation and enhance its diplomatic presence in the Middle East.

