Turkiye Calls On Its Citizens To Leave Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has called on Turkish citizens in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible due to the recent events in the Middle East and the growing security crisis.

According to Azernews, this was published on the Ministry's official "X" social account.

"Our citizens are advised to avoid traveling to Lebanon, to be careful and not to unnecessarily to the provinces of Nabatiyah, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Germel. For those who do not need to stay in Lebanon, we urge them to leave the country when commercial flights are being carried out," the statement said.