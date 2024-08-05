Turkiye Calls On Its Citizens To Leave Lebanon
Date
8/5/2024 12:15:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has called on Turkish
citizens in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible due to
the recent events in the Middle East and the growing security
crisis.
According to Azernews, this was published on the Ministry's
official "X" social account.
"Our citizens are advised to avoid traveling to Lebanon, to be
careful and not to travel unnecessarily to the provinces of
Nabatiyah, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Germel. For those who
do not need to stay in Lebanon, we urge them to leave the country
when commercial flights are being carried out," the statement
said.
