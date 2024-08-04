Qatar's Ismail Shines With Personal Best On Olympic Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar sprinter Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim impressed with a personal best in the men's 400m contest which got underway at the Stade de France in Paris today, August 4.

Qatar's Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim reacts after competing in the men's 400m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)



Making his debut at the Olympic Games, Ismail clocked 44.66 secs to finish fourth in his heat falling short of a place as top three athletes from each heat advanced to the semi-finals. Ismail's time was eighth best among all contenders as a total of eight heats took place on Sunday.



The 27-year-old still has a chance to advance as he will take part in the repechage round on Monday.