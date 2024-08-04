Turkiye's Besiktas Beats Galatasaray, Wins Turkish Super Cup
8/4/2024 12:16:53 AM
"Beşiktaş" defeated "Galatasaray" in the Turkish Supercup game
held in Istanbul.
According to Azernews, the match held at the Atatürk Olympic
Stadium was managed by a team of referees led by Atilla
Karaoğlan.
The score was opened just a few seconds after the referee's
starting whistle. After a pass from Norwegian Jonas Svensson,
Italian striker Ciro Immobile scored the ball into the net. No
other goals were scored in the first half, which was mainly marked
by mutual attacks. At the same time, the first half was marked by a
tough game. So, the judge put his hand in his pocket 5 times.
The "black eagles" started more actively in the second half. In
the 53rd minute, Svensson disappointed the Uruguayan goalkeeper
Muslera. The next goal was scored in the 81st minute. Immobile
completed the penalty accurately and scored a double. Just 6
minutes later, "yellow-reds" defender Victor Nelson was sent off
after receiving a red card. This created new scoring opportunities
for Besiktas. In the first added minute, Rafa Silva, and a minute
later, Mustafa Hakimoglu scored to make the score 5:0.
Thus, "Beşiktaş" won the Turkish Super Cup for the 10th time and
tied with "Trabzonspor" in the number of victories. "Galatasaray"
is the record holder of the tournament with 17 cups.
