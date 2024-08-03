Kharkiv Region To Implement Reconstruction Projects With German Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv region will implement reconstruction projects and strengthen defense capabilities together with German partners.

That's according to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov and German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

According to the regional military administration, Germany is currently participating in the restoration of a leading educational institution in the Kharkiv region, which was damaged in a Russian missile attack. Work is underway to restore offline learning at the institution already this autumn.

"We are grateful to the Federal Republic of Germany for its unwavering support for the Kharkiv region. The ambassador noted the effectiveness of the Kharkiv region in restoring critical energy infrastructure and expressed further support in this matter. In general, we discussed promising projects and plans that involve the attraction of aid and investments for the reconstruction of Kharkiv. In particular, the specific strengthening of defense capabilities. Thank you for your support and joint work for the development of the Kharkiv region and Ukraine," Syniehubov said.

The participants in the meeting also discussed the restoration of destroyed energy facilities and their protection, preparation for the winter season taking into account the decentralized model of energy supply, etc.

Photo: gov