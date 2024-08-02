Acadian Companies Launches Acadian Federal Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acadian Resources provides services in eight categories.

Acadian Federal Resources combines Acadian Companies' five decades of award-winning service across multiple industries to serve various federal agencies.

- Scott Domingue

LAFAYETTE, LA, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acadian Companies has announced the establishment of Acadian Federal Resources , which represents the combined services provided by Acadian Companies' divisions. Acadian Federal Resources will bring Acadian's proven expertise to the United States government and federal agencies by consolidating Acadian's seven divisions - Acadian Ambulance Service, Acadian Air Med, National EMS Academy, Acadian Health, Safety Management Systems, Acadian Total Security, and Executive Aircraft Charter Service - into customized solutions.

In 1971, Richard Zuschlag and two others co-founded Acadian Ambulance to begin operations in response to an emergency medical transportation crisis in the community of Lafayette, LA. Over the past 53 years, Acadian Companies has grown from a medical transportation service to a CAAS-accredited, employee-owned company with more than 5,000 employees.

Their five decades of proven expertise encompass ground and air medical transportation, prehospital care, at-home healthcare, medical response, staffing, security, medical infrastructure, industrial health, safety and environmental services, commercial security and video analytics, charter flight services, and world-class EMS education.

Acadian Federal Resources combines the services and trusted expertise of its divisions to offer Medical Services & Infrastructure, Medical Transportation, Home & Healthcare Services, Medical Education, Safety Management, Security Solutions, Disaster Relief, and Veteran & Military Healthcare Services to federal agencies.

“Acadian Federal Resources provides proven services and resources for government projects. We combine skills from our different teams to offer custom solutions to help agencies and organizations reach their goals efficiently and effectively,” said Acadian Federal Resources executive Scott Domingue.

Acadian Ambulance has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services since 1995. The designation represents the gold standard for the ambulance industry. Acadian Air Med has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems since 2019.

In 1993, Acadian Companies instituted an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), allowing employees to own private stock in the company. The ESOP Association has recognized Acadian Companies in multiple award categories, most notably with the Annual Awards for Communication Excellence (2020), ESOP Company of the Year (2020), Most Effective ESOP Committee in the Large Company category (2020), Company of the Year (2019), the Communications Excellence Award for Best Intranet (2017), and the Annual Award for Communications Excellence (2015), as well as being recognized in multiple categories by various ESOP chapters.

Caitlin Russo

Acadian Companies

email us here