Orthopedic Institute Pennsylvania Expands Pain Intervention Practice With Dr. David Weiss

Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania Dr. David S. Weiss

Orthopedic Institute Pennsylvania Welcomes Dr. David Weiss, Pain Intervention Physician Specializing in Non-opioid Pain Management

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orthopedic Institute Pennsylvania (OIP) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Weiss, effective August 5th, to address the growing demand for non-opioid chronic pain management solutions in the Central Pennsylvania region."The opioid epidemic has had a profound impact on families and communities across the nation, highlighting the critical need for more non-opioid pain management solutions," said Tim Duffy, CEO of OIP. "With the addition of a highly-skilled physician like Dr. Weiss, we are well positioned to provide relief to even more patients needing effective, non-addictive pain treatments."William Rolle, MD, a fellowship-trained pain medicine physician at OIP, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Weiss's arrival. He stated, "David is not only an exceptional physician but also a compassionate individual. During his Pain Medicine Fellowship at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, they widely recognized him for his outstanding communication skills and collaborative care approach. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weiss to the OIP team.""Our pain management team is dedicated to using the latest, most advanced treatment solutions to address various conditions, including spine and musculoskeletal pain, joint, tendon, muscle injuries, and other chronic pain syndromes. Our interventional pain physicians design personalized care plans to help meet each patient's goals," said Taryn Reichard, DO. "Dr. Weiss's expertise in non-opioid, non-addictive therapies, including injections and neuromodulation, makes him a valuable addition to our team."Matthew Kelly, MD, added, "We are delighted Dr. Weiss has chosen Central Pennsylvania for his practice and family. His patient-centric approach to pain management aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible care. Dr. Weiss prioritizes patient improvement and maintaining function, which makes him an excellent fit for OIP."Consumers are encouraged to take the first step toward lasting relief by scheduling an appointment with OIP. Call 717.761.5530 to schedule an appointment or visit oip.Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania (OIP), Central Pennsylvania's most respected independent physician group specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine, was founded in 1973. Currently headquartered in Camp Hill, PA, the group has steadily grown in size and scope. Today, the practice includes nearly 30 physicians and over 450 employees serving satellite locations in Harrisburg, Carlisle, Hershey, Millersburg, and Newport. As independent physicians, OIP delivers its communities the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OIP offers comprehensive sports medicine services to active individuals at all levels. Visit OIP to learn more.###

