Shanghai Qian Mo Fu Restaurant By Hong Liu Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

Shanghai Qian Mo Fu Restaurant

Elegant Oriental Design Inspired by Natural Landscapes Earns Top Honor in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Hong Liu 's "Shanghai Qian Mo Fu Restaurant" as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the restaurant's exceptional design, which masterfully integrates the tranquility of natural landscapes with the urban environment, setting a new standard for interior design excellence.The Gold A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing innovative designs that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and user experience, the award encourages the development of spaces that not only meet but exceed the expectations of clients and patrons. Shanghai Qian Mo Fu Restaurant's triumph serves as an inspiration for interior designers worldwide, showcasing the potential for harmonious design that enhances the built environment.Shanghai Qian Mo Fu Restaurant's award-winning design is a testament to Hong Liu's creative vision and expertise. The interior seamlessly blends elements of nature, such as mountains, forests, and valleys, with the urban concrete construction. Rammed earth walls, paired with black rock, manifest a commitment to reviving tradition and gravitating towards naturalism. The juxtaposition of water-patterned metallic materials and rammed earth creates a contemplative dialogue between the old and new, with rippled metal and mirrors rendering an airy and dreamy atmosphere.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to have far-reaching implications for Hong Liu and the Y. J Design Studio. The accolade serves as a validation of their design philosophy and approach, which prioritizes the integration of natural elements and traditional materials with contemporary design. This success is likely to inspire future projects that further push the boundaries of interior design, setting new standards for the industry as a whole.About Hong LiuIn 2019, Liu Hong founded Y. J Design Studio in Shanghai, China. Together with a group of dynamic teams with forward-looking ideas and international vision, Liu Hong is committed to providing clients in different industries with top-class integrated professional design of architecture, interior, landscape and hotel.About Y. J Design StudioIn 2019, Liu Hong established the Y. J Design Studio in Shanghai, pooling a dynamic team with a prospective and international scope. The team is dedicated to providing comprehensive and professional design, such as architectural design, interior design, landscape design, and hotel design, for people in various sectors.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, serving as benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology.

