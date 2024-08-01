World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Do THESE To Reduce Lung Cancer Risk

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide. While smoking is the primary cause, several other factors also increase the risk. Being informed about these risks and taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the chances of developing lung cancer.



World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1.

The best way to reduce lung cancer risk is to quit smoking, as most cases are linked to direct or passive smoking.



Stay away from smokers and avoid places where people smoke.



Physical activity can help lower your risk of lung cancer.

Focus on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to keep your lungs healthy.

Test your home for radon. Radon is a radioactive gas that has no colour, smell or taste. It is produced in the ground from uranium and diffuses into the atmosphere.



Avoid heavily polluted areas and take steps to reduce indoor air pollution.

Some chemicals, like arsenic and chromium, can increase lung cancer risk - avoid exposure when possible.