Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) – A military source from the Jordan reported that the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle narcotics from Syrian territory at dawn on Thursday.Following intensified search and inspection operations in the area, authorities discovered significant quantities of narcotics, which were subsequently transferred to the appropriate agencies for further action, it added.The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces remain committed to utilizing all available resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling operations, ensuring the security and stability of Jordan.