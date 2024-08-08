King, Cyprus President Discuss Current Developments In Phone Call

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone on Thursday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, reiterated that ending the war on Gaza is key to preventing regional escalation.During the call, the two leaders stressed the need to step up international efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip.His Majesty highlighted the important role of Cyprus and the European Union in pushing for comprehensive calm, renewing his call on the international community to enhance the humanitarian response in Gaza.The King noted the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The phone call also covered ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Cyprus across various sectors.