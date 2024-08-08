Zakat Fund To Distribute 20K Schoolbags To Underprivileged Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) - of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Chairman of Zakat Fund, Dr. Mohammad Khalaileh, Thursday launched the annual schoolbags and stationery supplies project, dubbed "My Bag," in preparation for the 2024/2025 academic year.During the launching ceremony, the minister said 20,000 "high-quality" schoolbags have been allocated, noting that the project aims to alleviate the burden on underprivileged and needy households with the start of the new school year.In this regard, he stressed that the Royal directives urged diversification of the fund's charitable projects, activities and programs, which achieves the "greatest" possible benefit for the target groups.On its scope, he noted the project represents a part of the fund's charitable programs, which pay monthly allowances to orphan sponsorships, home renovations, emergency aid, purchase vouchers, cash assistance for students and orphans, and housing construction.