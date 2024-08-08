Najjar, ATF Head Discuss Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) - of Culture, Haifa Najjar, and Secretary-General of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), Dr. Sadiq al-Faqih, discussed ways of joint cooperation during a meeting Thursday, at the ministry's headquarters.According to a statement, Najjar expressed appreciation for the ATF's role in enriching the Arab intellectual scene, valuing its "active" participation in the conference, organized by the Jordanian Philosophical Society as part of the activities of the 38th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts.Najjar stressed the forum's role and vision, headed by His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, as a "beacon of knowledge," which establishes the foundation for renewing the Arab renaissance project, within a discourse characterized by originality and openness to humanity.Najjar highlighted the "urgent" need to conduct studies that address, document and integrate Jordan's diversity into the educational system and media discourse, noting that the forum is the "best" way to express Jordanian national narrative.For his part, Dr. al-Faqih praised the ministry's role, especially in supporting the Arab and Islamic national culture, reviewing the forum's goals and vision, which is "open" at all levels to all Arab countries.The ministry, he noted, is a "key" local institution that supports the forum's activities, pointing to a number of its activities held over the past years in Amman and the Arab world.Noting number of the forum's future activities, he said the forum will invite heads of Arab writers and authors unions, focus on Arab Renaissance Project Conference, and issue a peer-reviewed scientific journal that examines the pan-Arab civilizational horizons.