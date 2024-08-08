International Cat Day: Do Cats Love Their Owners?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Cats, or“Mew,” have a close emotional relationship with humans, although this is less widely recognized. Nonetheless, August 8th is celebrated as International Cat Day.

August 8th has been designated as International Cat Day to honor and respect one of the most beloved pets.

This day was first celebrated in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), along with other animal rights groups, to recognize the most popular pet on the planet.

According to research, cats can form social bonds with humans, but this depends on the emotional behavior of the cat owner and the level of independence of the cat.

Findings have shown that cats are social creatures that can become attached to a human and feel sadness and longing when separated from that person. Similarly, when a cat owner dies, or the cat loses a friend (whether human or animal), the cat feels sadness and longing for a while. Cats even miss the sound of their owner's voice and feel lonely when they have no one to play with.

According to another study in 2019, interacting with cats requires more effort. Research in 2008 concluded that cats' blood pressure increases when they encounter a familiar human, indicating that the relationship between a cat and its owner is meaningful. Increased heart rate has also been reported as a result of excitement or anticipation of a reward.

Many countries celebrate Cat Day to raise awareness about cat adoption. Canada and the United States also celebrate National Cat Day on August 8th and October 29th, respectively. Japan celebrates National Cat Day on February 22nd, and Russia on March 1st.

How can we tell if cats love us?

Cats use specific methods to show affection to their owners. Sometimes, understanding their behavior can be challenging for humans, but research has shown that a cat staring at you, especially if it blinks slowly, is a sign of affection. Remember not to stare back at them directly. Cats also show affection by head-butting you and rubbing their cheeks against you.

One of the most important signs of a cat's trust and affection is when they lie on their back and show their belly. The belly is a sensitive area for cats, and they will only show it if they like and trust you.

What sets cats apart from other animals is that they follow the people they love.

It is worth noting that International Cat Day is celebrated to help raise public awareness about cats and teach how to care for and protect them.

International Cat Day not only celebrates the special bond between humans and cats but also highlights the importance of understanding and respecting these beloved pets. By raising awareness about their behavior and needs, we can ensure better care and protection for cats worldwide. This day reminds us to cherish our feline companions and acknowledge the joy and comfort they bring into our lives.

