136 New Jordanian Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid Crossed Into Gaza - JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Hashemite Charity organisation (JHCO) on Thursday announced that 136 new Jordanian trucks of humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip.According to a statement released on Thursday by the JHCO, the aid will be given to our people in Gaza by partner associations and organizations in the Strip. It will consist of food parcels, flour, blankets, mattresses, tents, clothes, medical supplies, and packages.The JHCO and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), supplied the assistance.Hussein Shibli, JHCO secretary-general said that the organization is still working to translate the royal directions to provide all kinds of support to our people in Gaza with all of its staff and capacity.He emphasized that assistance is given by means of regular convoys carrying aid and by coordinated efforts including the government, people, and civil society organizations to gather funds and plan and organize their delivery.He clarified that everything was done in accordance with the associations and partner organizations operating in Gaza, who will manage the aid distribution process by taking the needs and priority list into account.To date, a total of 3,033 trucks and 53 aircraft carrying aid have entered Gaza through Al Arish, according to JHCO.The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website