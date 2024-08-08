"Doctors Said I Won't Walk Again...": Actor Vikram Recounts Harrowing Accident, Says He Underwent 23 Surgeries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai: The much-anticipated Tamil 'Thangalaan', directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Vikram, is set to release on August 15. The cast and crew is in the midst of promotional activities.



At a press in Bengaluru, Vikram spoke about his experience working with Pa. Ranjith and the challenges he faced during the filming of 'Thangalaan'. He revealed that he had suffered a serious leg injury early in his career, which left him bedridden for three years and required 23 surgeries.



"I had an accident, my leg was broken, and the doctors said I wouldn't be able to walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries. But because of my passion for acting and my self-confidence, I was able to make a comeback,” Vikram said.

Pa. Ranjith also praised Vikram's dedication and commitment to the film, citing an instance where the actor continued shooting despite suffering a spinal cord injury during an action sequence.

'Thangalaan' is set in the British era and tells the story of the origins of the Kolar Gold Mines. The movie is written by Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha, and Azhagiya Periyavan, and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, Pa. Ranjith, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners Studio Green and Jio Studios. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

With a massive budget, 'Thangalaan' is one of the most expensive films in Vikram's career. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which promises to be an action-packed adventure.

