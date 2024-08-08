EMRC Reports JD6.6Mln Electricity Revenues Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC)'s revenues from the Kingdom's electricity sector amounted to JD6.616 million last year, compared to JD5.549 in 2022, according to the commission's annual report.According to the report, a total of 1,237 illegal electricity theft cases were adjudicated in the courts, out of 2,015 that were filed to Jordan's judiciary.Meanwhile, a total of 23,742 reports were recorded detailing electricity thefts and the number of periodic and scheduled reports of the judicial amounted to 173,314 incidents, the EMRC said.The commission approved installation of 1,568 charging meters for electric vehicles, while a total of 160 licenses and permits were granted for public and private charging facilities.Additionally, the report showed the EMRC granted 286 permits for establishing public power converter stations, and approved 352,264 electricity meters during 2023.The commission carried out 51 field inspection tours and campaigns countrywide.