ACC, JEPA Team Up To Increase Agricultural Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables (JEPA) discussed multiple challenges facing the Kingdom's agricultural sector and flow of agricultural goods to local and foreign markets.According to an ACC statement Thursday, the meeting focused on the key difficulties facing Jordan's agricultural sector, importers and exporters, and the proposed mechanisms to overcome these hardships, in cooperation with the relevant official authorities.ACC Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, stressed the importance of concerted efforts with all concerned parties to support production and export of vegetables and fruits to foreign markets.Haj Tawfiq noted the Kingdom's agricultural sector contributes "significantly" to achieve food security, referring to some challenges, which should be addressed, in cooperation with Ministry of Agriculture and the concerned authorities.Haj Tawfiq explained that the chamber has open contact channels with all Arab and Islamic chambers of commerce, stressing possibility of networking Jordan's exporters with these entities to enhance cooperation, exchange information and hold joint food exhibitions.For his part, JEPA head, Mazen Hamarneh, stressed the need to cooperate with all stakeholders to maintain foreign markets and increase exports.Hamarneh also called for increasing joint cooperation and coordination to address the key challenges to advance Jordan's agricultural sector.