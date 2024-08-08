PM Congratulates Tawjihi Students

Amman, August 8 (Petra) - Prime Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday greeted General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) successful students after the final results were announced on Thursday.In a tweet on his X account, the premier said : "I congratulate my sons and daughters, who passed the Tawjihi exams, for their achievement and efforts, wishing them a bright future that achieves their ambitions."

