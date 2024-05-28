Heat Wave To Continue In Kashmir For Next 7 Days: Met

Amid the hot and unbearable conditions, Directorate of School Education, Jammu also announced summer vacations from June 1, which normally starts from the second week of June.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) intense heat wave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days.

The region has been suffering from extreme heat wave conditions for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16.

“There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days,” an advisory issued by the department reads.

The advisory said a potential slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of Jammu division is expected. Another spell of heat wave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it added.

To give people some respite from the increasing temperature, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today pushed its vehicles in service to sprinkle water on roads so that people get some respite. Even at some religious places including temples and Gurdwaras, water was sprinkled on devotees to get a sigh of relief.

To beat the heat people are heading towards water bodies nearby or are reaching to the nearby hill stations to spend some days in the woods.

As per the MeT, Katra has also recorded the hottest day of the season at 39.4 degree Celsius. Kathua also simmered where the hottest day of the season was recorded at 47.1 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a soaring temperature, where the mercury settled at 32.6 degree Celsius while Qazigund the gate way of Kashmir has recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist resort, has recorded 27.8 degree Celsius while Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius, 31.0 degree Celsius and 22.4 degree Celsius respectively.

In light of the persistent heat wave, the department has also urged residents to take precautions.“People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heat wave,” a MeT official said.

The infant and elderly people have been advised to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid strenuous activities during the day.

The IMD bulletin stated that Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius which is almost near normal during this part of the season.

The intense heat wave has also triggered a power and water crisis in many parts of Jammu region as there were reports of drinking water sources drying up in rural pockets while groundwater level has plummeted in several areas.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar also has directed the administrative officers to establish a dedicated control room along with a nodal officer in each district to address public complaints related to power and water supply.

Meanwhile, amid hot days, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) ordered summer vacation for all government and private schools from June 1 to July 16 in summer zone areas of the region.

“All the government and recognised private schools falling in the summer Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from June 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024,” read an order. It is also ordered that teachers remain available for any online guidance of students during the vacation period.“Any default on the part of the Head of the School or Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under rules,” the order further read.

The Board of School Education has also adjusted school timings to protect children from the extreme heat, ensuring they attend school during cooler hours, he added.

