Palestinian Presidency Blames US For Escalation In Rafah

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, May 29 (IANS) Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has blamed the US administration for the ongoing escalation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

"We hold the US administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza," Abu Rudeineh told reporters in Ramallah, adding that the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city "unlivable."

He criticized the US administration's "silence" on Israeli actions, calling it an endorsement of what he termed as a "genocidal war" against Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Rudeineh also pointed out the continued political, financial, and military support provided by the United States to Israel, despite widespread international opposition to Israeli aggression.

He warned of the potential complete reoccupation of Gaza with "unprecedented American support" for the Israeli government's plans, urging immediate compliance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling.

Israel has been persisting in its assault on Rafah, where over 1 million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, despite the recent ruling by ICJ ordering a halt to its attacks.

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh saw the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway, and Ireland as a sign of growing European support, with ongoing efforts from Palestine and other Arab states to persuade more countries to recognize the Palestinian state.