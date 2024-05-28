Tourism trade show seeks deeper engagement with lucrative Chinese market

(MENAFN) ITB China 2024, a prominent business-to-business travel trade show, commenced on Monday in Shanghai, aiming to facilitate connections between tour operators and industry professionals seeking to expand their presence in the lucrative Chinese tourism market. Spanning from May 27 to 29, the event features an impressive lineup of over 600 exhibitors representing more than 80 countries and regions. This year's theme, "Thrive in Transformation, Reach New Heights. Together," underscores the significance of adaptability and innovation in navigating the evolving landscape of the travel industry, while also highlighting the vast, untapped potential of the Chinese travel market.



With a notable 60 percent expansion from the previous year, ITB China 2024 offers an extensive program comprising keynote speeches, panel discussions, and dialogues aimed at fostering collaboration and mutual support among industry stakeholders. David Axiotis, vice president for the China market at Messe Berlin GmbH, emphasized the positive trajectory of China's travel market since 2023, attributing it to improved visa policies and increased flight capacity. Axiotis noted the significant buzz surrounding this year's buyer's market, characterized by robust demand and increased participant engagement, indicating strong growth prospects for the Chinese travel industry in 2024 and beyond.



Against the backdrop of Shanghai's remarkable tourism growth, with nearly 1.9 million inbound visitors recorded from January to April 2024—an impressive 205 percent increase year on year—the stage is set for ITB China 2024 to serve as a catalyst for facilitating meaningful partnerships and driving business expansion in the dynamic Chinese tourism landscape.

