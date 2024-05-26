Kerala: Crime Branch To Probe Bar Bribery Allegations After Audio Clip Triggers Political Storm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A special team from the Crime Branch has been assigned to investigate the alleged bar bribery allegations in Kerala. According to reports, the Crime Branch will conduct a preliminary investigation without formally registering a case. Superintendent of Police Madhusoodhanan, from the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram unit, will oversee the investigation.

The decision to investigate comes in the wake of an allegedly leaked WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly asks members to contribute money to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy.

Amidst reports indicating that the government was considering the primary demands of bar owners to lift the dry day on the first of every month and to permit the opening of pubs in IT parks, the allegations emerged. However, in the wake of the controversy causing a political uproar, there are indications that the government may reconsider its decision to lift the dry days.

In the leaked message, Animon allegedly demands Rs 2.5 lakh from each member. The probe team is anticipated to question Animon to elucidate the allegations. Although the voice message circulated within the WhatsApp group of organization members from Idukki, it was subsequently deleted, sparking significant unrest within the industry.

Amidst these developments, the Congress-led UDF opposition has leveled allegations against the Left government, claiming that it sought Rs 20 crore from bar owners to enact a policy favorable to them. Consequently, the UDF demanded the resignation of state Excise Minister M B Rajesh. Dismissing both the allegations and the opposition's demand, Rajesh stated that the state government has not yet discussed its liquor policy. The minister has also written to the state police chief, urging an investigation into the conspiracy behind the allegations surrounding the leaked voice clip.

