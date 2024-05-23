Survey: Half Of Swiss Are Open To Online Psycho-Therapy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In a representative survey commissioned by health

insurer Sanitas, 49% of Swiss people said they would describe online

counselling as useful or very useful.

May 23, 2024

According to the study by Intervista on behalf of Sanitas, published on Thursday, online

services were seen by 50% as an option to bridge waiting times for in-person treatment

with a therapist.

The most important thing was that online

services should be offered by professionals with a recognised qualification, respondents indicated.

In contrast, the other half felt that online

therapy lacked human contact, while online

services not involving a specialist received the worst rating.

+ Read more: Swiss youths seek way out of mental health

crisis

According to the survey, online

mental health

self-tests and digital support tools were also well received. Just under 50% of respondents could imagine using such services.



Who should pay?

Respondents were divided on the question of who should cover the costs of online

counselling. Around a third felt that people should pay for it themselves. A further third said that the costs should be covered by supplementary health

insurance, and the final third thought compulsory health

insurance should cover the costs.

Many are struggling with mental health

in Switzerland. Specialist organisations have reported a sharp rise in demand for support services, especially among young people, and waiting times at surgeries and hospitals can range from weeks to months.

The online

survey was conducted in January 2024 across all Swiss language regions and was taken by 2,009 people.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos

