Contemporary Indian Tapas, Cocktails, And Shisha Lounge Indi 16 Now Open At Citymax Business Bay

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Indi 16, the city's premier Tapas Bar and Shisha Lounge experience is now open at Citymax Business Bay.

Presenting a contemporary twist on traditional Indian cuisine, artfully crafted cocktails, and a serene shisha lounge, all in one breathtaking venue, Indi 16 promises a culinary journey where each bite is expertly paired with a refreshing sip, fostering intimate conversations and unforgettable memories.

With its modern ambiance that effortlessly transitions between energetic and serene, Indi 16 harmonizes the dynamic flavours of India with a refined atmosphere. Highlights include a signature bar offering an extensive selection of cocktails and rare Indian whiskeys, a tranquil shisha terrace with picturesque views, and unique design elements that evoke the essence of Indian culture.

The Indi 16 team has meticulously crafted a menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine, reimagined through the lens of tapas. From delectable street food-inspired small plates to innovative twists on classic favourites, each dish promises an explosion of flavours that will leave you craving for more.

Menu highlights include Murgh Makhani Cannelloni, Nizami Chicken Bunny Chow, Alaskan Salmon Recheado and Indi Fondue served with your choice of Indian breads. In true Tapas style, diners can also enjoy larger plates of Apple Cider Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Bukhara Salmon, Hyderabadi Mutton Shank, and the Indi Wellington.

From award-winning Indian single malts including Godawan, Amrut and Rampur to Sula grape beverages and signature cocktails like the Chai Martini, Jamuntini and the Boozy Mango Lassi, the drinks choices are inventive and playful.

Moreover, guests can also immerse themselves in the timeless tradition of shisha, where fragrant clouds of aromatic smoke mingle with the laughter and conversation of friends. The lounge is designed to provide the perfect ambiance for relaxation and enjoyment, offering a curated selection of exclusive and premium shisha flavours to complement the culinary experience. Paan Raas shisha anyone?

To ensure the Indi 16 experience is nothing short of exceptional, the team has also curated a lineup of live entertainment, featuring The Seen, an acoustic Pakistani trio, who's performances feature Sufi, pop, rock and contemporary Bollywood. Not to mention variety shows hosted by vibrant MCs including games night with RJ Parikshit, and in-house DJ Szaya on the decks daily.





Satish Nambiar, Head of Operations at Citymax Hotels, said,” Guests at Indi 16 are invited to join us for sensory journey where the flavours of the world meet in harmony. Whether indulging in tantalizing tapas or enjoying a special shisha blend, every moment at Indi 16 promises opulence and refinement.”