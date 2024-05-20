UN Security Council, Atomic Watchdog Observes Minute Of Silence For Late Iran Pres Raisi

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, May 21 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Members of the UN Security Council on Monday observed a minute of silence in memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Mozambique Ambassador Pedro Comissario Afonso, who holds the rotating Council presidency in May, asked members to stand up and remain silent“in remembrance of the loss of life in a crash of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi” and his team, which took place on Sunday.

He said the minute of silence was requested by Russia, China, and Algeria.

International Atomic Energy Authority chief Rafael Grossi also extends his condolences on Raisi's death and calls for a minute of silence during the International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna, according to a post on X.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials died as the helicopter they were onboard went down in Iran's northwestern mountainous East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon. - NNN-AGENCIES