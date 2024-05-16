Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Govt Extends Ban On VIP Darshan Till May 31, Prohibits Videography In Temple Premises

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi issued an order extending ban on VIP darshan till May 31 to make sure that all devotees can easily visit the four Dhams during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra Chief Secretary issued another order prohibiting videography and the creation of social media reels within a 50-meter radius of the temple complexes in all four Dhams Uttarakhand State Chief Secretary on Thursday, May 16, informed that shooting videos or making reels within a 50-metre radius of the temple premises has been prohibited, as per instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This decision was made while considering the religious sentiments of devotees.
Also read: 'You showed us a rosy picture when...': SC raps Centre, state govt over Uttarakhand forest firesSecretary Tourism, Commissioner Garhwal Division and DMs and SPs of the concerned districts received the order from Uttarakhand Chief Secretary.“Chief Minister held a detailed review of the arrangements of Char Dham, in Dehradun today. He has given directions that nobody will shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises.” ANI quoted Radha Raturi as saying.
She added,“This is hurting the religious sentiments of devotees. So, to maintain the sanctity of the temple and respect the devotees, those going there won't be allowed to shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises.” Furthermore, she informed the public that there is no ban on carrying mobile phones. However, it must not be used to shoot videos or make reels read: Uttarakhand news: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway shut a day after Char Dham Yatra began. Here is whyCommissioner Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey underscored that this time, double the number of devotees are taking up this pilgrimage tour compared to last year. He stated, \"So far, 26.73 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra... More than 1.42 lakh offline registrations have been done in Haridwar and Rishikesh counters,\" reported ANI.
Also read: Kedarnath Dham yatra 2024 starts tomorrow: Can you travel without registration? Find outThe Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage tour of the four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. According to the Uttarakhand tourism official website, 'char' means four in Hindi, and 'dham' refers to religious destinations. This year, as many as 26 lakh devotees have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra from all across the country and abroad pilgrimage tour, which typically takes place from April-May to October-November, commenced on May 10 this year.(With inputs from ANI)
