‘There Is Something Special About Real Madrid’, Says Head Coach Ancelotti

Ahead of the final between and Borussia Dortmund, Carlos Ancelotti feels "there is something special about his team Real Madrid".

"That's a complicated question. It depends. But there is something special about this club; so many times can't be a coincidence. Maybe history, tradition, quality, I don't know, but it's happened many times and that means it's no coincidence,” said Carlos Ancelotti to reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Real Madrid are hailed as the kings of the UEFA Champions League as they get set to play in their 18th final of the competition. A win over Dortmund would give the club their record-extending 15th Champions League trophy. The last time the Los Blancos lost in a European Final was against Liverpool in 1981.

“Lunin has had the flu and will travel tomorrow. He's fine. But tomorrow he'll be on the bench, Courtois will play,” added the Italian manager.

Andriy Lunin broke onto the scene during the course of the season for the black and white after their number one choice GK, Thibaut Courtois tore an ACL. Despite the signing of Kepa on loan, the Ukrainian earned his spot and was solid for the team through the course of the season but will miss the final after picking up the flu.

We have had time to prepare for the match and I can see that the dressing room is focused, mentalised and confident to face the most important match of the season. We have a lot of respect for our opponents and I hope everything goes well,” he concluded.

On what could mount to be a record-extending night for Real Madrid on their hunt for their 15th UEFA Champions League final, the narrative of the night revolves around two German legends Marco Reus and Toni Kroos who will be representing their respective clubs for the last time.