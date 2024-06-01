INDIA Bloc On Cusp Of Victory, June 4 Will Witness New Dawn: Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, said on Saturday that the INDIA bloc was on the cusp of victory and that June 4 would witness a new dawn.

In a post on his X handle, the DMK President said that the aim of forming the Opposition bloc for the Lok Sabha was to put an end to the ten-year-old 'fascist' rule of the BJP.

CM Stalin further said in his post that this aim seems to have been achieved and that the Opposition bloc had succeeded in rallying a formidable combination against the BJP.

He also alleged that through relentless campaigning the INDIA bloc revealed the false image created by the BJP.

CM Stalin also said that senior leader and DMK Treasurer, TR Baalu would attend the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi later on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also called upon the DMK cadres to be vigilant during counting of votes on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led front had won 38 out of the 39 seats in the state.

This time too, the DMK is expected to win majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.