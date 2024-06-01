Aviation Leaders Gather In Dubai For IATA's 80Th AGM

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: The International Air Association (IATA) announced that the leaders of the global airline are gathering in Dubai for the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit from 2nd-4th June 2024.

The event is being held in the UAE for the first time and is hosted by Emirates airline. Over 1,500 participants are expected to be in attendance, including industry leaders, officials and media.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, of Economy, will deliver the opening keynote speech to the AGM.

“Dubai's world-leading connectivity places it at the crossroads of the planet. And it will soon be the centre of the airline industry's leadership as it hosts the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director-General.

“We look forward to hosting our industry colleagues in Dubai, Emirates' home and hub. This is a city that has forged its place in global aviation and prospered, thanks to its visionary leaders and progressive policies that recognise air transport's role as a key economic enabler. In line with this, last year aviation contributed 27 percent to Dubai's GDP and supported $37 billion in gross value added.

There are always exciting new developments in Dubai, and I hope visiting delegates will get a chance to experience this buzzing city and the UAE's renowned hospitality for themselves,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

The World Air Transport Summit (WATS) immediately follows the AGM for a comprehensive program addressing the critical issues facing aviation.

“The commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will top the agenda of the 80th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit. We will explore solutions to accelerate progress, particularly with the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the potential for carbon removals. We'll also take stock of our progress on safety, financial sustainability, and other key industry topics. It's important that we put these challenges on the table so that all stakeholders, including governments, have a clear understanding of what airlines need to connect people and economies safely, efficiently, and ever more sustainably,” said Walsh.

