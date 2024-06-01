Celebrating International Children's Day On June 1

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

June 1 is International Children's Day, a global celebrationthat was established by the United Nations General Assembly in1950, Azernews reports.

This decision was made during the "International Women'sConference" held on the same day, where proposals for the provisionof children's rights were discussed. The conference culminated indedicating June 1 to the international protection of children.

Azerbaijan, like many countries around the world, celebratesthis important day. After regaining its independence, Azerbaijanjoined the UN convention on children's rights, underscoring itscommitment to the protection of children's rights, a priority inall democratic states.

In Azerbaijan, significant efforts have been made to ensure thatchildren grow up healthy and well-rounded, worthy of theMotherland. Children are viewed as the future of the country, andtheir well-being is considered crucial.

President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the importance of thehealthy and prosperous growth of children as a key aspect of statepolicy. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, named in honor of theNational Leader, plays a vital role in this mission. TheFoundation, led by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, MehribanAliyeva, organizes large-scale events and provides care andattention to children in need, especially those who require specialcare or are deprived of parental support.

The Foundation keeps the legacy of Heydar Aliyev alive throughits practical activities, promoting his humanistic ideas anddedication to the well-being of children.

Today, as we celebrate International Children's Day, we honorthe children who represent our future. This day is a reminder ofthe collective responsibility to protect, nurture, and support themas they grow into the leaders of tomorrow.