Thailand Extends Visa Stays To Boost Tourism

Bangkok : Thailand recently unveiled its plan to boost its sector and facilitate of tourists. This comprehensive strategy encompasses a series of measures aimed at extending visa stay periods for various categories of visitors.

Commencing in June, tourists from as many as 93 countries will be granted the privilege of staying in Thailand for up to 60 days. This represents a significant expansion from the current list of 57 nations eligible for this extended stay, as revealed by spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

Moreover, the government is extending the stay limits







for on-arrival visas, doubling the duration from 30 to 60 days.

Furthermore, the benefits extend beyond short-term tourism, catering to long-term residents and students as well. Postgraduate students from abroad will enjoy an additional year of stay upon completing their studies, providing them with more time to explore career opportunities or contribute to Thailand's academic landscape.

Additionally, the government is easing insurance requirements for foreigners seeking retirement in Thailand. This policy adjustment is aimed at making the retirement option more accessible and attractive to prospective retirees, potentially bolstering the country's expatriate community.