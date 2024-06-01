Emirates Signs Mou With Hidubai

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has inked a pact with HiDubai – a consumer tech initiative from Dubai (DED) – to engage local businesses and offer them access to international opportunities through the airline's Business Rewards programme.

Emirates announced Friday it has partnered with HiDubai to reach over 180,000 small and medium businesses. These businesses, spanning various industries from to retail, can now enrol in Emirates' Business Rewards program - a loyalty programme specifically tailored for local companies, providing benefits to their employees when they fly with Emirates, helping them save money and earn rewards.

The airline said it has over 40,000 SMEs enrolled in its Business Rewards programme. Businesses benefit from simplified enrolment, earning, and redemptions when travelling, flexibility in retaining and using points, and upgrade opportunities based on availability. The airline will serve SMEs registered on the HiDubai platform with other travel offers, the airline said in a statement.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management, and Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO and Board Member of HiDubai, signed the MoU.

Sultan explained, "Emirates has been a long-standing supporter of Dubai and the wider UAE's SME ecosystem, and we're pleased to partner with HiDubai to help small and medium-sized businesses, an important pillar and valuable generator of economic activity, to scale up their activities and explore more opportunities when they travel with us.”

He added,“We are looking forward to providing these businesses with a simple way to earn points and be rewarded with their loyalty, which will better meet the needs of this dynamic and growing sector in Dubai.”

The HiDubai platform's mission is to become a value enabler for B2C, B2B and online to offline transactions that help people connect with businesses in Dubai and provide them with accurate and reliable information, the company explained in a statement. HiDubai is also supporting businesses in Dubai in adopting technology for more effective customer engagement. HiDubai allows users to discover new places and companies through credible information online and make informed choices based on community reviews and ratings of local businesses.

HiDubai's Al Janahi said: "HiDubai, powered by AI, is a dynamic business discovery platform that enhances local search and fortifies Dubai's SME ecosystem across B2B and B2C domains. With a robust business dashboard, HiDubai garnered over 3 million business leads for SMEs last year alone.”

He added,“Recognising the escalating importance of the SME sector, we're excited to expand the Emirates Airlines business rewards program to SMEs in Dubai through this innovative tech alliance. This synergy will empower SMEs to optimise operational efficiency and realise substantial cost-saving benefits.”

