Etihad To Hire 1000 Cabin Crew

Abu Dhabi: UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways plans to recruit 1,000 cabin crew by 2024-end, the airline announced Friday. The Abu Dhabi-based airline has already recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew this year, it said on the occasion of World Cabin Crew Day.



The airline will recruit the 1,000 cabin crew by launching a global recruitment campaign.

Etihad's diverse cabin crew consists of 112 nationalities, all based in Abu Dhabi. In addition to a competitive salary, cabin crew are provided with fully furnished modern accommodation, medical insurance, allowances, and access to discounts on dining, shopping, leisure activities, car hire, and more, the airline said in a statement.

Moreover, the airline said it offers career progression, with 31 per cent of cabin crew members being promoted within the past 12 months. "A number were also promoted to positions in the corporate division at the airline's headquarters to pursue careers in marketing, guest experience, network operations, aviation training, and finance," the airline said.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad, said: "This World Cabin Crew

Day, we celebrate and recognise the contribution that our Cabin Crew make to our airline's success. As Etihad continues to grow, we are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team who share our ambition to become the airline that everyone wants to fly."

Etihad's cabin crew flies to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Interested candidates can attend an Open Day or apply online. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an in-person or virtual assessment.

Etihad offers candidates worldwide an opportunity to participate in a virtual recruitment process, allowing them to choose interview times that suit their schedule. Prior experience is optional, as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training's Zayed Campus.

