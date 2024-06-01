Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 83.92 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 90 cents to USD 83.92 pb on Friday, compared to USD 84.82 pb the day before, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. On a global scale, the price of the future contracts went down 24 cents to USD 81.62 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going down 92 cents to USD 76.99 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.