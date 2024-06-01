               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 83.92 Pb


6/1/2024 3:06:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 90 cents to USD 83.92 pb on Friday, compared to USD 84.82 pb the day before, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
On a global scale, the price of the brent crude future contracts went down 24 cents to USD 81.62 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going down 92 cents to USD 76.99 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

