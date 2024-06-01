Shusha Welcomes OTS Education Ministers For Key Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosts the 8th Meeting of the Ministersin charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)and the 7th meeting of the Scientific Council of the TurkicAcademy, Azernews reports.

At the event, Şahin Mustafayev, the President of the TurkicAcademy, Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan,Konqratbay Sharipov, Minister of Higher Education, Science andInnovation of Uzbekistan, Nazim Çavuşoğlu, Minister of NationalEducation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, KairatOsmonaliyev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic and Erol Özvar,President of the Higher Education Council of the Republic ofTurkiye are participating.

Additionally, delegations from OTS member countries arescheduled to hold bilateral meetings during the events.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is a key member of theOrganization of Turkic States, a cooperative international bodyaimed at fostering collaboration among Turkic-speaking countries organization, established in 2009, promotes cultural, economic,and political cooperation, strengthening ties based on sharedlinguistic and cultural heritage. Azerbaijan actively participatesin its initiatives, contributing to regional stability anddevelopment.

The Turkic Academy, founded in 2010, focuses on research andeducation related to Turkic history, language, and culture collaborates closely with the Academy, supportingscholarly exchanges and joint projects that enhance understandingand preservation of the Turkic heritage. This partnershipunderscores Azerbaijan's commitment to cultural diplomacy andregional unity among Turkic nations.