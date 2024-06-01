100X.VC Invests $2.7 Million In 17 Early-Stage Startups

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Early-stage firm 100X on Saturday said it has invested $2.7 million in 17 startups in its 11th cohort.

These startups are based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram, among other cities.

“With these additions, our portfolio now has investments in 161 early-stage startups. In this cohort, our startups span diverse sectors such as B2B SaaS, API, healthtech, climate-tech, food and beverage and pet-tech,” said Ninad Karpe, Founder and Partner, 100X.

The VC Pitch Day saw more than 400 investors. 100X said it collaborated with each founding team, providing mentorship to improve their product and go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

For its Class 11 this year, 100X selected 17 companies out of 307 shortlisted from a pool of more than 1,500

100X is a SEBI-registered 'CAT I Alternate Investment Fund'.

The VC firm is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta.