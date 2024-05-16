Ukraine Celebrates Vyshyvanka Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on the third Thursday of May, Ukrainians traditionally celebrate Vyshyvanka Day, the day of the national embroidered shirt.

The celebration was initiated by students of the Faculty of History, Political Science and International Relations of Yuri Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University. In 2006, they offered dedicating one day in a year to the Ukrainian embroidered shirt.

In 2014, it became popular outside Ukraine.

The third Thursday of May was chosen not by chance. The founders of this holiday insist that the Day of the Ukrainian embroidered shirt falls on a weekday and not on a weekend, emphasizing that the embroidered shirt is a component of the life and culture of Ukrainians, and not an ancient artifact.