Ukrainian Defence Forces Regain Lost Positions In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have regained previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in certain areas of the Kupiansk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in the combat areas remains difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Today, the enemy concentrated its efforts in Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, over 320 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops. They actively used aviation - Russian terrorists dropped almost 70 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, there were no changes in the status and position of the troops.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (RF) - Vovchansk, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In some areas, near Lukianytsia and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault, units manoeuvred and moved to more favourable positions to save the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses. The fighting continues. Ukrainian units are not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. Counterattacks are underway, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the Defence Forces.

More than 7,500 civilians evacuated from border settlements ofregion

As of today, enemy personnel losses in this sector amount to 162 servicemen, 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy made 16 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyka - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyka - Myasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy is not successful.

In addition, our troops have regained their previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in certain areas.

In the Liman sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chervonopopivka - Ivanivka and Zhytlivka - Terny. No positions were lost.

In the Siversky sector , our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka - Ivan-Daryivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Vesele - Verkhnekamianske, 4 firefights are ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Ivanivske, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Odradivka-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Andriivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora, 9 combat engagements are ongoing, and no losses of positions were incurred.

Our troops took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

In the Pokrovsk sector , our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil; Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Novobakhmutivka - Solovyove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Orlivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove. There are 7 combat engagements.

General Staff: Russians failed to advance towards Lyptsi, Neskuchne on Kharkiv axis

In the course of the fighting, as a result of assault operations and intense enemy fire in certain areas, our units changed positions to save the lives of servicemen and improve the tactical situation.

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Maryinka - Heorhiivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , 10 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane and Zavetne Bazhania - Staromayorske. Our soldiers also took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

In the Orikhivskyi sector , Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne area, and the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the occupiers continue to try to force our troops from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Five enemy attacks were registered in the area of Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky, the situation is under control, no losses of positions were incurred.

Woman injured as Russian forces shell village inregion

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

"Along the entire frontline, our brave soldiers continued to hold back the enemy's offensive, destroying their personnel and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupants have lost 1075 people killed and wounded, 251 pieces of weapons and military equipment ," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summed up.

Photo: OK