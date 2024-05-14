Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Partners With The National Research Council Of Canada For Dehydratech-GLP-1 Mode Of Action Investigation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced its newest relationship with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”)

Specific molecular characteristics of the glucagon-peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, semaglutide, processed with Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, will be evaluated

Previous research has shown that using a DehydraTECH-semaglutide capsule composition yields a 43% higher peak level of semaglutide in blood compared to Rybelsus(R). This has potential for increased weight-loss and diabetic control Lexaria's management is confident that this partnership will complement the company's animal and human pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies for the 2024 calendar year

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced a partnership with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”) that will pursue an applied research program to evaluate specific molecular characteristics of the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology processed with glucagon-peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, semaglutide, related to its mode of action and performance ( ).

The work program will utilize simulated gastric fluid, mimicking conditions in the human gut. In addition, various testing methods will be employed, among them size exclusion chromatography (“SEC”), polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (“PAGE”), dynamic light scattering (“DLS”), and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN