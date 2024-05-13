Jordan reveals 1.3 percent rise in inflation rate

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Jordanian Department of General Statistics highlights a 1.3 percent increase in the country's inflation rate on an annual basis, as observed in April. However, there was a slight decrease of 0.09 percent compared to the previous month. The report identifies key commodity groups, including rents, water and sanitation, and tobacco and cigarettes, as significant contributors to the rise in inflation.



This inflationary trend comes amid ongoing efforts by the government and the Central Bank of Jordan to implement balanced economic policies aimed at mitigating inflationary pressures. Notably, these efforts have yielded positive results, with the inflation rate dropping from 4.2 percent in 2022 to 2.1 percent in 2023. Looking ahead, the Central Bank of Jordan remains optimistic about the country's economic prospects, projecting a real economic growth rate of no less than 2.6 percent for 2023, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year.



In line with its commitment to supporting economic stability, the Central Bank of Jordan recently opted to maintain the current level of interest rates for monetary policy tools, a decision made just a month ago. In a statement, the bank reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring developments in the Jordanian economy, as well as global economic trends and monetary policies of central banks both internationally and regionally. This proactive approach is aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and navigating potential geopolitical challenges in the region, underscoring the bank's dedication to fostering sustainable economic growth and stability in Jordan.

