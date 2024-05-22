Kuwait Min. Proposes 10 Pct Of Arab Fund Profits Directed To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

CAIRO, May 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait proposes that 10 percent of the profits from the Arab Fund for Social and Economic Development would be dedicated to the support of Palestine, said a Kuwaiti minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline of the Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions 2024, Kuwait Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf indicated that the proposal was approved by the attendees.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed a score of issues including a paper from the 15th annual meeting of the Arab Finance Ministers, which touched on the challenges and dangers facing financial policies in the Arab region in general and Kuwait in specific.

Minister Al-Mudhaf is heading the Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting, which also includes executives and members from the Kuwait Arab Fund for Economic Development (KFAED). (end)

