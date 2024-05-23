4 Killed In Restaurant Collapse In Mallorca

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, May 24 (IANS/DPA) At least four people have died and scores more were injured

in the collapse of a restaurant on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to emergency services.

The emergency services of the Balearic Islands said 21 people were injured

in the collapse of the building in the beach resort of Playa de Palma.

Local media

reported that the restaurant Medusa Beach Club collapsed at about 8:30 p.m.

The identity of the victims

and whether tourists were among them was not initially known.