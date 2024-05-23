Doha Hosts 27Th Meeting Of GGC Info. Ministers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 23 (KUNA) -- The 27th meeting of information ministers of GCC kicked off in the Qatari capital, Doha Thursday, with the participation of Kuwaiti Minister

of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer, said in his speech that the challenges facing the Gulf society, whether internal, regional or international, places a responsibility to improve the performance and content of media

outlets, deepening the positive values of Gulf society, integration and unity.

In this regard, Sheikh Hamad affirmed the strategy for joint media

cooperation of the GCC, the general framework of which was approved by the Supreme Council of the GCC in its 43rd session.

He stated that for more than seven months, they have been following the tragic events in Gaza Strip, which became the top priorities of media

outlets and platforms, explaining that the Israeli occupation directly and deliberately targets those working in the media

field, noting the double standards in global media

and its impact on shaping global public opinion.

This matter calls for emphasizing the importance of joint media

efforts to coordinate and work to publish and broadcast Palestinian content in various languages to build international public opinion supportive of the Palestinian cause and legitimate rights, as it was emphasized by the GCC ministerial meeting in its 159th session, held in Riyadh recently.

He expressed his hope that the meeting's decisions would raise the level of integration in joint Gulf media

work, in order to achieve a unified Gulf media

vision.

In his speech, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of GCC Khaled Al-Sunaidi said that it is important to enact regulation for electronic commercial advertising for social media

platforms in member states.

Al-Sunaidi noted the importance of preparing a plan for raising media

awareness, in addition to creating an initiative on digital safety for children in GCC countries, which is what the General Secretariat has worked on for some time, in cooperation with member states.

He explained that the Electronic Media Responsibility Committee in the GCC area submitted topics to the esteemed meeting for approval, in addition to the importance of having a joint work that highlights Gulf values locally and internationally, to enhance economic sectors' role in achieving future strategic objectives.

Minister

of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi headed the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the 27th meeting of information ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council. (end) sss

Minister

s" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000071011013ID1108250041