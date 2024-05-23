24 Killed By Israeli Army In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, May 24 (IANS) At least 24 people were killed overnight when the Israeli army
targeted two houses in northern and central Gaza, the media
reported.
A total of 16 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and several others injured
after the Israeli army
shelled a house in the center of Gaza City on Wednesday night, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Thursday.
At dawn on Thursday, the forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that its operational activities targeting "terrorists" would continue throughout the Gaza Strip.
